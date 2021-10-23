Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after purchasing an additional 332,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,133,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,170 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

