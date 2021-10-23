Paycor HCM (PYCR) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) is one of 365 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Paycor HCM to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paycor HCM and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 3 9 0 2.75 Paycor HCM Competitors 2426 12314 22741 634 2.57

Paycor HCM presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.96%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.14%. Given Paycor HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paycor HCM and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million N/A 137.78 Paycor HCM Competitors $1.86 billion $365.12 million 96.55

Paycor HCM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A Paycor HCM Competitors -142.64% -64.47% -4.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

