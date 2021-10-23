Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $326.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PCTY. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.54.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $294.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.29. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $299.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 235.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.