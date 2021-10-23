PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 398,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,432,339 shares.The stock last traded at $249.91 and had previously closed at $258.36.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 34.6% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in PayPal by 23.2% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in PayPal by 22.7% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in PayPal by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
