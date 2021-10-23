PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 398,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,432,339 shares.The stock last traded at $249.91 and had previously closed at $258.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 34.6% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in PayPal by 23.2% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in PayPal by 22.7% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in PayPal by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

