PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $730,000 Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPKB. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth approximately $975,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth approximately $3,900,000.

NASDAQ SPKB opened at $9.73 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

