PEAK6 Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,692 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,737,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after buying an additional 2,982,958 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after buying an additional 2,296,314 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,911,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,648,000 after buying an additional 2,065,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,025,000 after buying an additional 1,487,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBA. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

