Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of OXB opened at GBX 1,560 ($20.38) on Tuesday. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of GBX 785 ($10.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,678 ($21.92). The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,467.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,277.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Michael Hayden bought 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,507 ($19.69) per share, for a total transaction of £28,783.70 ($37,606.09).

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

