Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.50 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TSE PPL traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,154. The company has a market cap of C$22.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.14. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.27.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.566615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -291.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,416. In the last three months, insiders purchased 267 shares of company stock valued at $9,662.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

