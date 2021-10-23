PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives $5.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $453.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. As a group, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

