PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $2,471.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001254 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00256394 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,186,939 coins and its circulating supply is 61,517,065 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

