Petards Group (LON:PEG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.38

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.38 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 10.60 ($0.14). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.14), with a volume of 14,833 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The firm has a market cap of £6.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.63.

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

