PhoenixDAO Trading Up 21.5% This Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $243,527.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

