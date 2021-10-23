PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.10 and traded as high as C$5.40. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.21, with a volume of 24,370 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The stock has a market cap of C$253.97 million and a P/E ratio of 26.81.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,590.55. Also, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,250,000. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,864 in the last three months.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

