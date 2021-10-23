PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.13. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. Analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PHX Minerals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 5,754.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of PHX Minerals worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

