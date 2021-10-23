Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.67. 1,179,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

