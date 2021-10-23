PIN (PIN) Price Tops $0.0484

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00071054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00073758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00105125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,376.33 or 1.00096552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.70 or 0.06659959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021875 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.