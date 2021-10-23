Piper Sandler Comments on Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

NYSE:MGY opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

