Piper Sandler Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $131.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $114.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.