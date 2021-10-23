Piper Sandler Increases Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $53.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s current price.

XM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of XM opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.