Piper Sandler Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $49.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

CLR stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

