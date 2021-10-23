Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $848,060. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

