Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut Playtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Playtech from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

PYTCF opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. Playtech has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $9.59.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

