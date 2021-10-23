PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Shares of PHI opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.28. PLDT has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $992.14 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 13.13%. Equities research analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 4.8%. PLDT’s payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

