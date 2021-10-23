PlotX (PLOT) Hits One Day Volume of $127,831.00

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. PlotX has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $127,831.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00204622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00102714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010571 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

