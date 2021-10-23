Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.95 per share, with a total value of $31,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michonne R. Ascuaga purchased 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $26,673.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plumas Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Plumas Bancorp worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

