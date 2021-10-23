Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $818.67

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 818.67 ($10.70) and traded as low as GBX 815 ($10.65). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 828 ($10.82), with a volume of 63,947 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.
The firm has a market capitalization of £830.95 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 841.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 818.67.
Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.