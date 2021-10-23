Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $818.67

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 818.67 ($10.70) and traded as low as GBX 815 ($10.65). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 828 ($10.82), with a volume of 63,947 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £830.95 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 841.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 818.67.

In other news, insider Andrew Ross bought 15,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 771 ($10.07) per share, for a total transaction of £115,650 ($151,097.47).

