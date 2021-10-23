Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,816 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.10% of Porch Group worth $39,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 558.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 63.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.12.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock worth $842,842. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

