PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $35.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.58.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.13. 2,374,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PPL by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 90,310 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 32,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in PPL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.