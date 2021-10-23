PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,688 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PPL were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

