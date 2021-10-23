Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 80,632 shares.The stock last traded at $45.74 and had previously closed at $49.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $596.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

