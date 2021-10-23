Premier Asset Management LLC Buys 2,496 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 574,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $376,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $2,424,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $171.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $513.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $172.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.