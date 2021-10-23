Premier Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,887.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,751.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,551.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

