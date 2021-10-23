Premier Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMC. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,947,004 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,215,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,311 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,895,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 386,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

NYSE:HMC opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $97.92 EPS. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.