Premier Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Evolent Health worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Evolent Health by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Evolent Health by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Evolent Health by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after buying an additional 78,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $3,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVH opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 12,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $283,353.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

