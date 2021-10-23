Premier Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

