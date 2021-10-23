Premier Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 157,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,914,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

XOM stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $267.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

