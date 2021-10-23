Premier Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $449.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $412.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $449.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $423.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.17.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

