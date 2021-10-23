Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Premier has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Premier to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Premier stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. Premier’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

