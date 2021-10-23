Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.95

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.95 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 152.80 ($2.00). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 153.40 ($2.00), with a volume of 2,853,036 shares traded.

PHP has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.95. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

