Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $169.62

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $169.62 and last traded at $169.62, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Primerica by 164.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

