Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to announce $555.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $557.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $552.87 million. Primo Water reported sales of $517.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Primo Water stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -159.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $18.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 585,566 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

