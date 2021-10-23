Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,270 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 21.5% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 9.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.