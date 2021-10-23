Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,395 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the second quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in ASE Technology by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.3017 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

