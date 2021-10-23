Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $201,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

MIY stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.