Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 571 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Paycom Software by 62.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.33.

Shares of PAYC opened at $535.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 184.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $488.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.71. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $546.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.