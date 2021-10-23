Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AppHarvest by 534.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AppHarvest by 84.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $5.36 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

