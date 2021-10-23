Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.73% of Palisade Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO John David Finley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,857 shares of company stock valued at $68,484. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PALI opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palisade Bio had a negative return on equity of 735.72% and a negative net margin of 269.81%.

Palisade Bio Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI).

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.