Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-$138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.18 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.700 EPS.

PRGS stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

