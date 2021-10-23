ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will post $227.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $236.04 million. ProPetro reported sales of $133.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $836.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $857.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.20. 462,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,408. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ProPetro in the second quarter worth $103,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ProPetro in the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

