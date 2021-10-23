ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,157,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,610,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Ferro stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

